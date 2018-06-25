Years After Fatal Crash, Changes To Dangerous Intersection Still - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Years After Fatal Crash, Changes To Dangerous Intersection Still Not Approved

Photo of fatal crash from February of 2016 at the intersection of 106th and Memorial. Photo of fatal crash from February of 2016 at the intersection of 106th and Memorial.
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

People in part of south Tulsa and Bixby say they’re still waiting for changes to a dangerous intersection, nearly two years after a deadly motorcycle crash there.

Those who live in the area know just how dangerous the intersection of 106th and Memorial can be.

In February of 2016, a 22-year-old man was killed after a truck trying to cross three lanes of traffic pulled out in front of him.

That deadly crash prompted people in the area to demand change.

“People would be bolting it across three lanes of traffic to get to the middle.  The speed limit is 50,” said Rachel Brewer.  “They would pull out in front of you as you’re waiting to turn.

A considerable time later, nothing has been done, despite residents’ efforts and a plan to install a turn barrier.

Neighbors contacted Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters to help them get something done.

“The solution is to put some concrete medians in the road so you can still make a left turn into the parking lots of the shopping center, but you can’t make a left turn out of the parking lot and shopping centers because the median is going to be there,” said Peters.

Peters says the work hasn’t been done yet because the process for getting the right approvals is more complicated than it sounds.

One side of Memorial is Tulsa, the other side is Bixby.  On top of that, that part of Memorial is technically a state highway, which means it’s controlled by ODOT.

Brewer and other neighbors say they hope the approvals come soon, before someone else gets hurt, or worse.

Peters says ODOT has not given him a timeline on when the work could possibly begin, but he says he’s asking for a no turn sign to be installed in the meantime.

