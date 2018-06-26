ODOT Finalizes Changes To Highway 82 North Of Tahlequah

Changes are coming to Highway 82 around Tahlequah.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Monday it has finalized improvements to the highway north of the city.

On the map, you can see Highway 82's current route in red and the new route in green.

ODOT says it is making the changes to improve safety.

The current highway has little or no shoulder, sharp turns and runs through rolling terrain.

The City of Tahlequah still needs to finalize the plan and there's no timeline of when construction will start.