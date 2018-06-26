Tulsa Man Invites LeBron James To Join His Pickup Basketball Team

A Tulsa man is inviting one of the NBA's biggest stars to join his pick up basketball team.

Free agency is just a week away and Roman Johnson thought he'd at least make an offer to LeBron James.

The invitation was posted on Johnson's YouTube page.

Johnson says they can't pay the big money the NBA has to offer, but they can provide true friendship and orange slices.

And if he misses the NBA, Roman Johnson say the Oklahoma City Thunder is just a short drive away.