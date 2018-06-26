Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Of OKC Teen

An Oklahoma City teen is recovering after police say his friend accidentally shot him in the chest.

A witness says 16-year-old Aaron Gunn was playing with a loaded gun at an Oklahoma City home when it unexpectedly went off. But police say they were told a different story when they got there.

"Everyone at the scene was lying to the officers saying it was a drive-by shooting but their stories were not consistent, they did not add up. Officers realized there was something more going on there," said Oklahoma City Police officer Gary Knight.

Gunn was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, even though it's believed to be an accident.

Police say the victim is expected to be OK.