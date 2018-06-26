1 Dead, 12 Injured After Explosion At Texas Hospital

One person was killed and 12 others were injured during an explosion at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, authorities said Tuesday. First responders and emergency crews swarmed the area trying to reach the injured at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System.

Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrom confirmed the numbers of those injured Tuesday and said the hospital has been shut down. He said patients were being sent other hospitals in the area.

It reportedly happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the hospital.

The hospital is near a nursing home and that nursing home was being evacuated.

KWTX-TV in Waco is reporting the explosion may have occurred in the boiler room.

Resident Sue Eckhart got video of the thick, black smoke while driving by slowly and posted it on Facebook.

Brody Bertolini, a welder working next door at Kalyn Siebert, said he heard the explosion and the power went out. They felt the concussion from the explosion.

“I looked up and everything was falling apart,” said Bertolini. “We had some lights on still but a lot of lights got knocked down.”