Tulsa Police Looking For Traveling Group Of Shortchange Artist

Two local grocery stores are out hundreds of dollars thanks to some quick-talking customers.

Tulsa Police are looking for what they believe to be a family suspected of stealing money by using what's known as the "short change" scam. Police said it’s an increasingly common trick.

Police said a man and woman are suspected of stealing at least $1,500 from local grocery stores.

They said, in this case, the man and woman use a large bill to pay for a cheap item, but before the cashier can give back the change, one of them engages the clerk in a speedy series of money exchanges.

"The financial crimes unit does not see shortchanging often. It is pretty much an art. It takes a lot of training and a lot of skill work to be able to shortchange," Corporal Matt Rose said.

In the end, police said the pair gets back more money than they were owed.

"By the time the employee is done giving their money back, they've actually gave them all of their money back," Rose said.

Detectives said the suspected quick-change artists don’t work alone. Police refer to the group as "The Travelers." Officers believe they go from state to state targeting young cashiers.

It's part of a scam that cashes in on confusion.

"We don't believe that they're from Tulsa. We believe they're traveling through. They probably do this all over the region or even the country," said Rose.

If you can help police, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.