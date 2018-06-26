SQ 788 Ballot Concerns Keep Tulsa County Election Board Busy

Some voters said they didn't get a ballot with State Question 788 on it when they went to vote Tuesday.

News On 6 talked to an employee with the Tulsa County Election Board and he said those claims are completely false.

He said they've been getting calls all day long from all over the county from people either saying they didn't receive a 788 ballot or that they knew someone it happened to.

But Tommy Neal said they've checked every polling place and all the ballots issued, and that there's no issue they know of.

"It's been all over the county, there's been a couple of repeat places, but we have confirmed with those places and sent technicians out to confirm ballot counts are matching," said Tommy Neal with the Tulsa County Election Board.

Neal said they prepare for election night months in advance and they do their best to address any issues as quickly as they possibly can.

If you have any questions at all about your polling experience, you can call your county’s election board.