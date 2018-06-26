SQ 788 Ballot Concerns Keep Tulsa County Election Board Busy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

SQ 788 Ballot Concerns Keep Tulsa County Election Board Busy

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some voters said they didn't get a ballot with State Question 788 on it when they went to vote Tuesday. 

News On 6 talked to an employee with the Tulsa County Election Board and he said those claims are completely false.

He said they've been getting calls all day long from all over the county from people either saying they didn't receive a 788 ballot or that they knew someone it happened to.

But Tommy Neal said they've checked every polling place and all the ballots issued, and that there's no issue they know of.

"It's been all over the county, there's been a couple of repeat places, but we have confirmed with those places and sent technicians out to confirm ballot counts are matching," said Tommy Neal with the Tulsa County Election Board.

Neal said they prepare for election night months in advance and they do their best to address any issues as quickly as they possibly can.

If you have any questions at all about your polling experience, you can call your county’s election board.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.