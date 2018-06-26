Drew Edmondson Wins Race To Represent Democrats In Governor's Ra - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Drew Edmondson Wins Race To Represent Democrats In Governor's Race

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson has defeated ex-state Sen. Connie Johnson to win the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state's next governor.

Edmondson will face the eventual Republican nominee in November.

Edmondson's victory Tuesday was something he was unable to do in 2010. He was upset in that Democratic primary by then-Lt. Gov. Jari Askins.

The 71-year-old Edmondson is a Vietnam War veteran from Muskogee who served four terms as Oklahoma attorney general and had a huge fundraising advantage over Johnson. The $1.5 million he raised was more than 20 times as much as Johnson, a 66-year-old former state senator from Oklahoma City.

Johnson has been a longtime champion of legalizing marijuana and abolishing the death penalty.

