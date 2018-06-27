Judge Orders Families Separated At The Border Be Reunited

The race for the Republican nomination for Tulsa County’s next district attorney will be decided in an August runoff election.More >>
The race for the Republican nomination for Tulsa County’s next district attorney will be decided in an August runoff election.More >>
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is identifying 11 places around the U.S. that it says are at risk because of development or neglect. The National Trust list, released Tuesday, includes Route 66.More >>
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is identifying 11 places around the U.S. that it says are at risk because of development or neglect. The National Trust list, released Tuesday, includes Route 66.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!