Federal Prosecutors File Drug Charges Against Claremore Doctor

Federal prosecutors have charged a Claremore doctor and a patient, identified as Chad Choat with one count each of drug conspiracy and 10 counts of distribution of hydrocodone.

The charges followed a federal grand jury indictment earlier this month.

In November 2017, News On 6 learned Dr. Jeremy Thomas was under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for writing prescriptions to patients for hydrocodone with the understanding the patients would give him some of the pills in return.

