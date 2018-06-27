Federal Prosecutors File Drug Charges Against Claremore Doctor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Federal Prosecutors File Drug Charges Against Claremore Doctor

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Federal prosecutors have charged a Claremore doctor and a patient, identified as Chad Choat with one count each of drug conspiracy and 10 counts of distribution of hydrocodone.

The charges followed a federal grand jury indictment earlier this month.

In November 2017, News On 6 learned  Dr. Jeremy Thomas was under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for writing prescriptions to patients for hydrocodone with the understanding the patients would give him some of the pills in return.

11/2/2017 Related Story: Claremore Doctor Under Investigation For Obtaining Pain Killers By Fraud

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.