Women's Recovery Program Set To Open At Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission

After years of preparation and planning, Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission is opening a new program for homeless women.

It's called the Women's Recovery Program, and the grand opening for the new facility in the 500 block of North 39th West Avenue will happen Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 12 women will be housed at the facility for a year-long, faith-based program designed to help them fully recover from problems that led them to become homeless.



John 3:16 Mission has operated a Men's Recovery Program since 1952 and a Women's daytime-only program since 2007.

They say they've recognized a growing need for women to have a full-time, live-in recovery program and developed this one to accommodate them.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 4 p.m. and those attending will be able to tour the facility.