Crest Manager Dies After Altercation With Shoplifter In NW OKC Store

A metro grocery store manager has died after a confrontation involving a shoplifter in a Northwest Oklahoma City store.

According to police, the store manager confronted the suspect at the Crest Foods near Meridian and Northwest 23rd Street. The suspect was tased by a security guard who jumped in to assist, however, the suspect continued to assault the manager.

Other employees also jumped in to stop the incident.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was taken into custody.

As police conducted interviews at the scene, the store manager collapsed. Emergency responders transported the manager to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was in his mid-30's.

The suspect was booked on initial manslaughter charges, but police said charges are pending until the case is reviewed by the District Attorney's office.

Police are calling this a suspicious death.

