GOP Compromise Immigration Bill Fails In House

By CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

After two delays, the GOP compromise bill has failed in the house amid ongoing speculation on Capitol Hill that the measure would not pass. The Border Security and Immigration Reform Act, negotiated by both moderates and conservatives amid pressure for Congress to finally provide a legislative fix to the country's immigration problems, failed by a large margin of 121 "yes" votes to 301 "no" votes on Wednesday.

The measure aimed to create a new merit-based visa program, appropriate $25 billion for border security, and sought to end family separation at the border by allowing children to remain in DHS custody for longer than 20 days and mandating that their parents be held in DHS custody rather than DOJ custody if they are being prosecuted for border crossing. It also allocated money for family detention centers.

House leaders had twice delayed a vote on the bill, which was initially set for last Thursday. While Republicans sought to gain more support for the bill this past week, President Trump never publicly expressed his support of the measure until Wednesday, despite pressuring members to throw their support behind it in closed-door meetings.

Last week, he even tweeted urging the House to "stop wasting their time" on an immigration bill until after the midterm elections. 

Early Wednesday morning, however, he tweeted in a last ditch effort, in all caps, that Republicans should pass the "strong but fair immigration bill" and that passage would show "we want strong borders and security while the Dems want open borders = crime."

This is a developing story. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

