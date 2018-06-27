Joy Hofmeister, Linda Murphy In Runoff For Oklahoma State Superintendent

State Schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will compete in the August runoff against Linda Murphy.

Hofmeister received 47 percent of the total votes cast. Murphy came in at 31percent.

"Oklahomans get it. They understand that we have not adequately invested in classrooms for our kids," said Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

"We haven't kept pace with the growth of student enrollment in many areas of the state, and they want better for our kids - and we'll continue to lead that fight."

Will Farrell received 22 percent of the votes and won't advance.