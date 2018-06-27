John 3:16 Mission New Facility For Women's Recovery Program

It’s a big day for John 3:16 Mission.

A brand new facility is now open for its Women’s Recovery Program.

Organizers say 12 women will be housed at the old Choteau Elementary School for a year-long, faith-based program.

It’s designed to help the women recover from problems that led them to homelessness.

Organizers say they’ve recognized a growing need for women to have a full-time, live-in recovery program.

“I’ve been praying for this place for ten years,” said senior pastor Steve Whitaker. “Really, for longer for a place that’s semi-rural where people can get away from the hustle and bustle of downtown.”

Women can start moving into the facility in about a month or two.