One Month Into Demonstrations, BS&B Employees Say They Hope To Avoid Strike

Wednesday marks one month since dozens of union workers started demonstrating outside Tulsa’s BS&B, a company that makes high-pressure safety valves.

The workers say they’re fighting for better benefits and over-time.

Workers have gone without a contract since December.

With temps near 100 degrees, workers sweated out their daily demonstration.

After their shifts, at lunch, and before dinner you will find workers out demanding a fair contract.

“Still very little movement from the company,” said employee Matt McAfee. “Haven’t had a firm date to get back with them and do negotiations, so we’ll be out here until it happens or take further steps. Right now, it’s about avoiding a strike.”

Employees say the demonstrations will continue and they want to avoid a strike, but say if it goes on too long, they will have no choice.