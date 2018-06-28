30 Tulsa Area Children To Receive Free Dental Care Today

Just over two dozen Tulsa area children will get free dental care Thursday thanks to a special grant.

The free dental clinic is being held at the OU Physicians mobile clinic set up at Rosa Parks Elementary School at 13702 East 46th Place South.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. dentists are offering free dental care to a maximum of 30 uninsured children.

OU Community Health says it received a grant from the Hille and Flint Foundations to give cleanings and basic fillings to those children.