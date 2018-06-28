Weeding Out Guns: Why It’s Illegal To Have Both - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Weeding Out Guns: Why It’s Illegal To Have Both

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Holden, News 9
Connect

If you own a gun and are hoping to get a medical marijuana license..think again. 

Having both violates federal law. Simply put, Oklahomans are not going to be able to legally have both. That's because the federal law views people with a medical marijuana card as someone who is an "unlawful user" or someone "addicted to a controlled substance".

The federal law does not have an exception for medical marijuana, even if it is legal in states like Oklahoma. The law covers everything from owning, shipping, transporting or receiving any firearms or ammunition. 

Austin Warfield, the owner of C.O.P.S. Gun Shop in Oklahoma City said he really didn't think State Question 788 would pass, but they will be making sure any transaction in their store is legal. 

"I didn't think this was going to pass. We are the reddest state in the union and we have really conservative values here. So I'm literally in shock that it passed," said Warfield. 

"Well they fill out the state or federal form 4473 background check and on that form is a question are you addicted to marijuana or any other drugs."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said if you're hoping to get a marijuana license you need to make plans for any guns you currently own before actually getting the license. 

Question 11.e. on the federal firearms transaction form asks:

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?
Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.