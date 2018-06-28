Green Country Students Get Free Dental Work - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Green Country Students Get Free Dental Work

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Dozens of uninsured Green Country kids got dental work done for free Thursday.

Children got their teeth brushed and cleaned at the Oklahoma Mobile Smiles bus.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., dentists offered free dental work to 30 uninsured children in Green Country.

OU Community Health said it received a grant to give the dental care, including cleanings and basic fillings to the kids.

Mobile Smiles dental professionals said Tulsa Union schools and Delta Dental teamed up for the event and preselected the 30 lucky kids who took a seat in the dentists’ chairs at no cost.

The event happened at the OU Physicians Clinic at Rosa Parks Elementary.

Oklahoma Mobile Smiles Bus dental professional Sarah Martin said there is a huge need for dental care resources in Oklahoma.

"We have gone to sites before where, through no fault of the patients, they have teeth that you would associate with a third-world country, and it's not their fault, it's just that it's hard to come by resources," Martin said.

