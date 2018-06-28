4 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Annapolis, Maryland

Authorities are responding to an active shooter in Maryland, CBS Baltimore reports. The shooting happened at the Capital Gazette building in Anne Arundel County, reports the Baltimore Sun, citing reports from Gazette staff.

CBS News reported four people were dead and one person was in custody as a result of the shooting.

The Capital Gazette is a local newspaper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun. Multiple people have been shot, Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, told the Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed an active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. A law enforcement source confirms to CBS News' Jeff Pegues that there are injuries.

An aerial view shows a massive police presence and people being led out of a building with their hands raised. Medevac helicopters could also be seen responding.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."

This is a developing story.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.