Tulsa Worker Hurt After Being Shocked By Power Line

Officials confirmed that a Cox contract worker was stringing a cable between two power poles when Tulsa police say his arm touched a power line.

The ladder and the grass around the area were charred by the shock. The operations manager for the man's company says his employee is in the burn unit but is in high spirits and has even been cracking jokes.

The company has not released the employee's name yet. PSO says the incident caused a blink in its online system, causing a few thousand people to briefly lose power.