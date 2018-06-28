Tulsa 12-Year-Old Writes, Illustrates, Publishes Book - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa 12-Year-Old Writes, Illustrates, Publishes Book

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A soon-to-be eighth grader at Carver Middle School has done something not many 12-year-olds have. She’s written, illustrated and published a book that's now available on Amazon.

“I self-published it through Amazon,” Jada Monae Silvers said.

The “it” she’s referring to is her book Kayla and Her Friends.

Jada published her first book in April then celebrated her 13th birthday in May.

Like most authors, it wasn't an overnight process; she actually wrote the original story a couple of years ago and she's been writing and rewriting since, and working on the illustrations.

Rick: "Do you like writing or drawing better?"
Jada: "Drawing."

She does a great job of conveying the emotions of the story in her illustrations.

It’s not her first effort; she's been drawing and writing since she was really little – says her stories always teach a lesson.

"In that book, I told a lesson about how you can make new friends in a different place," Jada said.

Kayla, the little fox in the story, has to move away from her old friends to a new school. It's about the struggles every child faces in that situation.

"You can make friends if you try," Jada said.

It’s a pretty mature thought for 13.

Want to take a look at Jada's book? You can find it for sale on Amazon.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
