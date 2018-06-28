Tribes Remind Citizens Medical Marijuana Is Still Illegal On Tribal Lands

Indian tribes across Oklahoma are warning citizens and people on tribal lands that medical marijuana is still illegal there.

Indian Country may be located within Oklahoma state borders but it is a different jurisdiction than the State of Oklahoma itself. There are a few states that opted into what's known as Public Law 280.

It's where the tribes are under state jurisdiction but Oklahoma did not opt into the PL 280 status.

“There are certain things that 788 does not speak to.” Said Interim OSDH Commissioner Tom Bates. “There are some gaps in 788. The way it’s written no doubt.”

But what is known is that State Question 788 does not legalize medical marijuana in Indian Country jurisdiction. Which includes Casinos and Hotels.

A statement given by the Chief of Police for the Osage Nation Police Department states that marijuana will remain a Schedule I narcotic until otherwise reclassified by the Department of Justice. So they will handle marijuana like they always have.

In a statement given by Chief Vernon Griffin of the Comanche Nation Police Department, he says that his guidance on criminal prosecution comes from the US Attorney's Office for the Western District.

Until that changes, Police Chief Griffin says they will continue prosecution for possession, distribution, and cultivation of Controlled or Dangerous Substances, such as marijuana.

SQ 788 was briefly discussed before passing at a conference with several police chiefs last week. It was said that guidance on medical marijuana comes from the Department of Justice.