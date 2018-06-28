Tulsa Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Girls Takes Stand

A man on trial accused of sexually abusing two young girls got on the witness stand Thursday and told the jury he didn't do it.More >>
A man on trial accused of sexually abusing two young girls got on the witness stand Thursday and told the jury he didn't do it.More >>
Tulsa Police are still looking for a group of men accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of beer from convenience stores.More >>
Tulsa Police are still looking for a group of men accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of beer from convenience stores.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on