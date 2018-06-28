Tulsa Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Girls Takes Stand - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Girls Takes Stand

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man on trial accused of sexually abusing two young girls got on the witness stand Thursday and told the jury he didn't do it.

Anthony Henson also told the jury he thought the pornography on his phone depicted women who were 18, not young girls.

The two girls also got on the stand and told the jury they were sexually abused by Henson.

5/31/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

One said she was six years old at the time and it happened three times. The other said she was five at the time and it happened repeatedly.

Both said Henson is someone they know, not a stranger.

Prosecutors said a doctor testified that the younger girl had physical injuries consistent with sexual abuse. They said that girl was also physically abused.

Henson denied all the sexual abuse charges to the jury and said the bruise on the leg of one of the girls happened when he spanked her with a belt, she turned to the side and the belt wrapped around her leg.

He told the jury he apologized to the girl later for hurting her.

Prosecutors pointed out how big and dark the bruise was even after five days.

Henson said when he downloaded 10 nude pictures on his phone from websites that the websites said it was of models who were 18 or older, but a doctor testified the pictures were of nude girls 14 or younger.

Both sides wrapped up their case Thursday, and after closing arguments Friday, the case will go to the jury for a verdict.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.