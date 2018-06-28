Tulsa Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 2 Girls Takes Stand

A man on trial accused of sexually abusing two young girls got on the witness stand Thursday and told the jury he didn't do it.

Anthony Henson also told the jury he thought the pornography on his phone depicted women who were 18, not young girls.

The two girls also got on the stand and told the jury they were sexually abused by Henson.

One said she was six years old at the time and it happened three times. The other said she was five at the time and it happened repeatedly.

Both said Henson is someone they know, not a stranger.

Prosecutors said a doctor testified that the younger girl had physical injuries consistent with sexual abuse. They said that girl was also physically abused.

Henson denied all the sexual abuse charges to the jury and said the bruise on the leg of one of the girls happened when he spanked her with a belt, she turned to the side and the belt wrapped around her leg.

He told the jury he apologized to the girl later for hurting her.

Prosecutors pointed out how big and dark the bruise was even after five days.

Henson said when he downloaded 10 nude pictures on his phone from websites that the websites said it was of models who were 18 or older, but a doctor testified the pictures were of nude girls 14 or younger.

Both sides wrapped up their case Thursday, and after closing arguments Friday, the case will go to the jury for a verdict.