Plans Continue To Develop For Gilcrease Expressway Construction

The plans for the construction of the Gilcrease Expressway continue to develop.

The groups behind the expressway held a meeting Thursday to update the public.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said it is currently buying rights-of-way along the planned route from Highway 412 to I-44 in west Tulsa.

There are some other loose ends to tie up, including funding, but a loan from the Federal Highway Administration, if approved, would take care of that.

The hope is to have the expressway under construction a year from now.