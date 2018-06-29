Oklahoma Law Enforcement Concerned About Increased Impaired Driving

Oklahoma AAA is working with state law enforcement to handle the increase in impaired drivers that experts say comes along with the introduction of legal medical marijuana.

AAA brought police, prosecutors, and toxicologists together Thursday for enhanced training on detecting impaired drivers.

"AAA does not have any problems with people having medicinal marijuana. We simply are adamant that people should not be driving," said Leslie Gamble with AAA.

Law enforcement encourages anyone planning on using medical marijuana to have a plan on getting home and understand you may still be impaired while taking it.