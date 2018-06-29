Texas Authorities Wrestle Alligator In Walmart Parking Lot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Texas Authorities Wrestle Alligator In Walmart Parking Lot

By CBS News
ARANSAS PASS, Texas -

Authorities in Aransas Pass, located along the Texas coast near Corpus Christi, had to get hands-on with an alligator early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Walmart store. A customer spotted the animal and called the police.

The Aransas Pass Police Department shared a tongue-in-cheek post about the situation on Facebook. “Here we bring you episode 1, Alligators of Walmart,” the post began. “Officers found this little 8 foot guy trying to sneak out of the pond for an after midnight shop at Walmart this morning."

Officials with Texas Parks & Wildlife were also called to the scene. Law enforcement officers and a game warden were able to wrestle the gator into submission. Video of the incident shows an officer wrapping tape around the alligator’s jaws while the others hold the creature down.

Nobody was injured, and Texas Parks & Wildlife took the alligator into custody.

