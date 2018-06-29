Glenpool Police Ask For Help In Fireworks Stand Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Glenpool Police Ask For Help In Fireworks Stand Theft

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Glenpool Police are asking for the public's help to find whoever is responsible for burglarizing a fireworks stand this week. City spokesperson Mandy Vavrinak said someone stole several items including a 2015 silver Chevy Sonic from the TNT Fireworks stand on 137th and Casper.

It happened around midnight Wednesday, June 27. Someone stole the vehicle, four mobile-phone based credit card readers and a cash register containing $200, she said.

A news release states the stand employees were asleep inside the tent at the time of the theft, but no one was injured.

If you can help police solve this crime, call the GPD at 918-322-8110. You can remain anonymous.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
