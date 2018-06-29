OKC Company Celebrates Employee's 70th Anniversary

Sherwin Williams Paint Friday night honored an Oklahoma City man who’s been working in the company’s Oklahoma City warehouse since 1948.

Sherwin Williams Paint honored an Oklahoma City man who’s been working in the company’s Oklahoma City warehouse since 1948.

Levi Arther turns 90 in February. Friday night, the company held a large reception for Arther at the Bricktown Brewery.

Arther, who is a Korean War Veteran, also has 37 great-great grandchildren, and says he credits clean living for his longevity.

“I don’t smoke or drink, and I go to church quite a bit,” he said with a twinkle in his eye.

He says he has no plans to retire.

Sherwin Williams Oklahoma City Commercial Branch Manager Chris Cope doesn’t want him to.

“I don’t know of anyone else on the planet can say they still work in the same position for 70 years. And he loves it. Yeah, he still loves it. He shows up for work 15 minutes early, and earns his paycheck every day,” said Cope.

Arther says he grew up in a home on Reno Avenue, and attended high school where Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is currently located.

“I’ve been fortunate, it’s been amazing,” he said.