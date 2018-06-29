OKC Company Celebrates Employee's 70th Anniversary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC Company Celebrates Employee's 70th Anniversary

Posted: Updated:
Sherwin Williams Paint Friday night honored an Oklahoma City man who’s been working in the company’s Oklahoma City warehouse since 1948. Sherwin Williams Paint Friday night honored an Oklahoma City man who’s been working in the company’s Oklahoma City warehouse since 1948.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Sherwin Williams Paint honored an Oklahoma City man who’s been working in the company’s Oklahoma City warehouse since 1948. 

Levi Arther turns 90 in February. Friday night, the company held a large reception for Arther at the Bricktown Brewery. 

Arther, who is a Korean War Veteran, also has 37 great-great grandchildren, and says he credits clean living for his longevity.

“I don’t smoke or drink, and I go to church quite a bit,” he said with a twinkle in his eye. 

He says he has no plans to retire.

Sherwin Williams Oklahoma City Commercial Branch Manager Chris Cope doesn’t want him to.

“I don’t know of anyone else on the planet can say they still work in the same position for 70 years. And he loves it. Yeah, he still loves it. He shows up for work 15 minutes early, and earns his paycheck every day,” said Cope. 

Arther says he grew up in a home on Reno Avenue, and attended high school where Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is currently located.

“I’ve been fortunate, it’s been amazing,” he said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.