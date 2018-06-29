Owasso Rams Looking For State Champ Repeat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Owasso Rams Looking For State Champ Repeat

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso football has eyes on repeating as state champs, but we've still got a ways until fall.

The Owasso Rams won the state championship last season. They won a lot of football games on Friday nights in the fall. They know that's where the glory lies. But for a program with these types of lofty expectations, they also know teams are built in the summer.

The architect of that project is Jordan Johnson, a 15-year strength and conditioning vet who came to Owasso after spending the last six years at Jenks. 

"One of the things about the summer that's really tough is it's not just getting faster, it's not just getting stronger, or in shape, it's all those things together," Johnson said. 

But if anyone can pull it off, it's Johnson. Before going to Jenks, he was at the collegiate level at Texas Tech, Arkansas, Ole Miss, UTEP, and TU, where he worked for Bill Blankenship.

"When he called and said, 'Hey, I want you to come work for me,' it was kind of a no-brainer," said Johnson. 

Johnson is the first dedicated strength coach at Owasso and brings with him a philosophy being used in Norman.

"My boss at Texas Tech was Bennie Wylie, he's the head strength coach at OU now. I would say the majority of my stuff that I do in the weight room and on the field comes from him," said Johnson.

But bigger than all that, Johnson says it's relationships that keep him coming back.

"I can yell and scream and get on them, but if they think I don't care about them, it's not going to matter, so I make sure that they know that I care about them and I'm going to love on them first,” Johnson said.

