2 Arrested For Grand Larceny, Admitted Stealing From Haskell County Barn

Photo of Herman Raulston and Patty Shaw.

Two people are behind bars in connection to a theft at a Haskell County barn.

Herman Raulston and Patty Shaw were arrested in rural Sequoyah County after admitting to grand larceny.

Deputies say they found meth and marijuana on Raulston and Shaw.

They say a red and black log splitter, a green Kawasaki dirt bike, and a Lincoln welder were taken from a barn near the east county line on Thursday.

Deputies say the stolen items are still missing.

Anyone with information about the items’ location is asked to call the sheriff’s office.