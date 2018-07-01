Man Dies After Being Hit By Pickup In Ottawa County

A man is dead after being struck by a pickup in Ottawa County.

Investigators say 37-year-old Michael Logan of Wyandotte was standing in the roadway when he was hit by a pickup.

The incident happened late Friday night on State Highway 10 about four miles south of Wyandotte.

OHP troopers say Logan was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the 80-year-old driver and 77-year-old passenger in the pickup were not injured.