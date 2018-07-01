Rogers County Sheriff's Office Release Name Of Deadly Stabbing Victim

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim of a deadly stabbing.

32-year-old Justin Johnson is described by a friend as "happy go lucky," and someone who liked to fish.

"I think most people in Oologah know him. He's been in this area for quite some time. Grew up here, went to school with a lot of people," said friend May Cook.

His life was cut short Saturday when investigators say he was stabbed in the center of his chest.

"Justin came over here to help somebody out last night and it just ended badly," said Cook.

Robert Kraft is in the Rogers County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. According to his arrest affidavit, he gave deputies different versions of what happened leading up to the stabbing. Kraft told investigators that Johnson came at him with a knife and says he grabbed Johnson's hand and pushed the knife into Johnson.

Kraft says he left the scene and did not come back. Rogers County deputies said a neighbor called 911 after finding a man bleeding on the ground at the Lake Country Mobile Home Park just north of Oologah.

"I'm a nurse and it just pains me that they couldn't just say 'Hey go check on him,' or something like that. Maybe we could have done something for him instead of him laying here on the ground," said Cook.

Witnesses told deputies that a few hours before Johnson's body was found they heard Johnson and another man arguing with a woman named Elizabeth Rollings.

Rollings was arrested for obstruction of justice and told investigators she was in a relationship with both Kraft and Johnson.