City Of Tulsa Parking App Launches

New parking pay stations will be turned on in Tulsa Arts District Monday.

Tulsa will also launch the ParkMobile on Monday. The goal is to create a convenient and effective downtown parking system. Crews have spent the past weeks putting up signs explaining how the app works and where to download it.

"You'll create an account and you'll have to put in your vehicle tag and the zone number where you are parking, those two things, tag and zone and begin the parking session. It’s pretty simple," said Public Safety and Security Manager Mark Weston.

Officials say drivers will get a two-week grace period while they learn to new parking system.