Tulsa-Native Brings Tulsa Race Riot To The Stage

Nearly 100 years after one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history, a Tulsa native is using the arts to make sure powerful lessons from the past are not forgotten.

People gathered Sunday afternoon at the Greenwood Cultural Center to watch "Tulsa 21," an original play about the triumphs and tragedies of Tulsa's "Black Wall Street."

The production weaves stories from the 1921 race riot and massacre with experiences from present-day Tulsans.

The play was written and directed by Tulsa-native Tara Brooke Watkins and aims to bring a dark chapter of history to life in front of those determined not to repeat it.

"This history is still affecting the black community today. And it's still affecting the white community because without them knowing about it, they don't know how to try to change the future," said Tara Brooke Watkins.

Proceeds from Sunday's performance will support arts programming at the Greenwood Cultural Center.