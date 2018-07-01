Tulsa-Native Brings Tulsa Race Riot To The Stage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa-Native Brings Tulsa Race Riot To The Stage

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Nearly 100 years after one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history, a Tulsa native is using the arts to make sure powerful lessons from the past are not forgotten.

People gathered Sunday afternoon at the Greenwood Cultural Center to watch "Tulsa 21," an original play about the triumphs and tragedies of Tulsa's "Black Wall Street."

The production weaves stories from the 1921 race riot and massacre with experiences from present-day Tulsans.

The play was written and directed by Tulsa-native Tara Brooke Watkins and aims to bring a dark chapter of history to life in front of those determined not to repeat it.

"This history is still affecting the black community today. And it's still affecting the white community because without them knowing about it, they don't know how to try to change the future," said Tara Brooke Watkins. 

Proceeds from Sunday's performance will support arts programming at the Greenwood Cultural Center. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.