PSO's 'Wind Catcher' Project On State Corporation Commission's Agenda

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is holding a hearing Monday concerning PSO's Wind Catcher project.

The Corporation Commission says the meeting concerns proposed settlements and motions for PSO's Wind Catcher project.  The utility says the $5.4 billion project will bring new wind energy to customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

The original route would have taken the transmission lines through Bixby, but PSO now says the project will take a different route through Tulsa County after opposition from land owners in Bixby

6/25/2018 Related Story: PSO Announces Its Wind Catcher Project Won't Go Through Bixby

The Osage Nation is still blocking PSO's preferred route, because the lines would go through Osage County.

The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

