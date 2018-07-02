Tulsa Homeowner Holds Onto Teen Burglar Suspect For Police - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Homeowner Holds Onto Teen Burglar Suspect For Police

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a homeowner detained a teenager who had forced his way into the victim's home early Monday.  

Officers were called about a first-degree burglary at the home in the 800 block of North 94th East Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim said the teen, identified as 19-year-old Freddie Joe Ruiz, knocked on the front door.  After the victim opened the door, police said Ruiz forced his way inside.

After wrestling Ruiz to the ground and pinning him, the victim called police.

Police said it appeared Ruiz was under the influence of some sort of narcotic.

Officers said the victim's wife and young child who were also in the home, were not injured.

Freddie Ruiz was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree burglary complaint.

