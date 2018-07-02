Tulsa Daylight Donuts Workers Robbed At Gunpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Daylight Donuts Workers Robbed At Gunpoint

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa donut shop was robbed around 7 a.m. Monday, July 2.  Workers told News On 6 two men with guns robbed them at the Daylight Donuts at 560 North 28th West Avenue - that's near Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road.

A man and woman were in the store, and the woman said she told the robbers, "Please don't shoot me; please don't shoot me." The men had the workers get on the floor and demanded cash.

The robbers got away with cash and two cell phones, according to the employees. No one was hurt, and no customers were in the store when it was robbed.

There wasn't a good description of the robbers other than that they are two younger men. Police say there were surveillance cameras in the donut shop, so they hope to learn more about the suspects.

Officers said there was a white van in the parking lot, and they think that may have been the getaway vehicle.

If you know anything about the crime, call Tulsa police.

