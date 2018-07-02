Stay Hydrated As Temps Climb, EMSA Advises

Weekend rains allowed EMSA to call off their Heat Alert Sunday, but those high temperatures won’t stay gone for long.

Since the Heat Alert was issued last Wednesday EMSA reports 21 Oklahomans were taken to emergency rooms complaining of heat related illness symptoms.

Thankfully, according to paramedics, none of them were transported in serious condition

EMSA issues their Heat Alert when dispatchers take more than five heat related calls in a 24 hour period. EMSA staff say the Heat Alerts will stay until temperatures drop dramatically.

Of course summer weather means lots of people are going to be enjoying their time off outside but that's often when you need to be the most careful.

“We see people, we like to call them weekend warriors. They get out and do a week or two, or in my case a month, of work in one day,” said EMSA Director John Graham.

Hydration is one of the most important things to keep in mind as Oklahoma jumps into the 4th of July holiday.