One In Custody After Chase With Tulsa Police

One person is in custody after police said a burglary turned into a chase.

According to Corporal Tracy Clark with the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a burglary in progress near 500 East Queens Street Monday morning.

Clark said the home was vacant, but the property owner went to check on it and saw two men with bolt cutters and called police.

"It turned out to be a vacant house. And the homeowner, the person who owns the house, came to the residence just to check on it, you know, the daily checkup, and saw that these two guys on the property with bolt cutters looking like they were getting ready to break in to the place," said Clark.

One person got in a white pickup and drove away. Clark said officers spotted that vehicle and chased it, but the pursuit was terminated.

She said other officers near 1000 East Haskell Place spotted the vehicle in that area. Officers said they spoke with employees of a nearby business who told them they saw a man park a white pickup truck in the parking lot and run away.

Officers searched the truck and noticed the steering column was busted. They were able to contact the owner of the truck and confirm it was stolen.

"When the vehicle was stolen this morning, it had a trailer attached to it, so, because the owners had GPS on that trailer it was recovered shortly after the vehicle was stolen,” Clark said.

Clark said officers continued to search for the man and found him by railroad track near Lansing Avenue and Highway 75. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

The name of the man in custody has not been released.

Clark said the second reported burglar at the initial scene is still missing and that they don't have a description of that person.