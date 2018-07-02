Police: Four People Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police released two people following a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers said, in all, four people were shot.

Police said three people inside a white Kia Optima shot a man in the stomach at Echo Trail Apartments near 61st and Highway 169 during a robbery attempt.

Officers said the victim fired several shots as the car drove away.

Police said bullets hit each person.

Officers said they found the others at the Woodland Park Apartments near 71st and Garnett.

"I live only a mile down the road, so I was pretty scared. I don't want this to happen anywhere near any of us in this area," neighbor Haden Armstrong said.

Police said two of the three people inside the car were treated for their wounds and questioned before being released.

It’s unclear what happened to the third person.