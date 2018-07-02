Elderly Woman Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Rollover Wreck

A woman is dead after a rollover wreck in Mayes County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Dorothy Morland of Rose, OK, was transported to a hospital in Pryor with multiple injuries, including head, arm, leg, and internal. She later died from those injuries.

Troopers say she was traveling eastbound on State Highway 412 when she went off the road and then over-corrected, which caused her to go back onto the roadway, cross the center line, and go off the road on the other side.

They say it appears she then over-corrected again and the vehicle rolled over a couple of times.

Investigators say Morland was ejected from the vehicle and was thrown approximately 17 feet.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.