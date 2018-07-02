OKC Company Offers New Approach To Mental Health - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC Company Offers New Approach To Mental Health

Posted: Updated:
Boost was founded by Dr. Seth Hickerson in Oklahoma City last year. Boost was founded by Dr. Seth Hickerson in Oklahoma City last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Mental illness doesn't carry the stigma it once did, but trying to improve one's mental health, is not often talked about in society.

A local company is trying to change that by showing how you can train your brain.

Boost was founded by Dr. Seth Hickerson in Oklahoma City last year.

The company offered mental toughness training to athletes.

Now, Hickerson and his team of coaches are launching programs for businesses.

“That split-second decision can cost companies millions of dollars and cost people their jobs,” said Dr. Hickerson.

Companies can sign up for a three week “Cognitive Fitness Boot Camp,” along with other personalized programs.

“We make it hip and fun and not an intervention,” said Dr. Hickerson.

Online coaches work with participants to help them complete a series of tasks, like keeping a journal or offering breathing and meditation techniques.

Dr. Hickerson said it’s a proactive approach to keeping good mental health.

He said like a working out in a gym, your brain also needs to be worked.

“That’s the ultimate thing we are trying to do is provide a new solution, a new option for mental health,” said Dr. Hickerson.

Boost has started working with a Fortune 500 company.

Zappos.com has also shown interest doing the program for its employees.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.