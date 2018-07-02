Outlet Mall Won't Be Built Near Hard Rock, Cherokee Nation Says

The Cherokee Nation says it is putting plans for an outlet mall near the Hard Rock Casino on hold.

The tribe announced the shopping development in the area in 2014.

However, due to the continued shift to online shopping and away from brick-and-mortar, the tribe determined it wasn’t in their best interest to build the outlet mall at this time.

An article posted earlier incorrectly identified the location of the proposed outlet mall as Tahlequah. The Cherokee Nation says that "Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah is progressing as planned."