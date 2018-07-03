Mannford Woman Killed In Logan County Crash, OHP Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mannford Woman Killed In Logan County Crash, OHP Says

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Mannford resident died in a three vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Logan County.

Troopers stated in their report, a 2009 Honda Accord driven by 57-year-old Dana Woodson was struck by a northbound 1998 Mack dump truck on Highway 74.  The OHP report says Woodson's car was headed west on a county road, when it crossed the highway through a red light. 

The report says the impact from the 2:18 p.m. crash caused Woodson's car to be pushed into a 1984 Peterbilt semi waiting to turn east on that county road about two miles west of Edmond.

The OHP says Woodson, who was pinned in the wreckage, died at the scene.

