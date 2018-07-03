Okmulgee Man In Hospital After Nearly Drowning In Latimer County Creek

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Okmulgee man is in a Tulsa hospital after almost drowning in Latimer County Monday evening.

He is identified as 44-year-old Jared Wilson.

Troopers say people driving near Deep Ford Creek at Robber's Cave State Park just before 7 p.m. noticed Wilson struggling in the water and got some lifeguards at a nearby pool to help.

During his rescue attempt, the OHP says Wilson became combative, so two deputies who had just arrived jumped in the creek and helped bring Wilson to shore.

Jared Wilson was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital where he is listed in critical condition.