Tulsa Fire Blocks Traffic To Keystone Expressway Due To Chemical - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fire Blocks Traffic To Keystone Expressway Due To Chemical Spill

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Fire Department is blocking traffic to the Keystone Expressway due to a chemical spill.

On-ramp traffic is being blocked to the westbound lanes at 6500 West Keystone Expressway.

A truck spilled ferric chloride in the area, pulled over and requested a second tanker.

The second tanker arrived on scene but wasn't compatible and they couldn't transfer the chemical.

A second leak happened and the chemical got into the grass.

There was concern that if the chemical leaked it could go into a nearby creek and possibly into a neighborhood.

Crews requested a backhoe to come to the scene to dig a ditch to prevent it from leaking into the water.

No evacuations have been made and there are no injuries.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.