Tulsa Fire Blocks Traffic To Keystone Expressway Due To Chemical Spill

The Tulsa Fire Department is blocking traffic to the Keystone Expressway due to a chemical spill.

On-ramp traffic is being blocked to the westbound lanes at 6500 West Keystone Expressway.

A truck spilled ferric chloride in the area, pulled over and requested a second tanker.

The second tanker arrived on scene but wasn't compatible and they couldn't transfer the chemical.

A second leak happened and the chemical got into the grass.

There was concern that if the chemical leaked it could go into a nearby creek and possibly into a neighborhood.

Crews requested a backhoe to come to the scene to dig a ditch to prevent it from leaking into the water.

No evacuations have been made and there are no injuries.