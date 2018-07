Sapulpa police and OSBI are investigating after a woman was found dead in a house near Hickory Hill Road and the Creek Turnpike in Sapulpa.

Police say the death looks like a suicide, but they called OSBI to assist with the investigation.

Neighbors tell News On 6 an elderly woman and her adult daughter lived in the home together.

“We really don’t know the cause of death at this time.,” said Major Mike Reed with the Sapulpa Police Department. “We will probably know more once the medical examiner gets here and we are able to move the person.”

Investigators are working to interview witnesses and neighbors in the area.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.