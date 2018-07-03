Sapulpa Business Affected By Scammers, Owner Says

A Green Country woman says scammers are trying to ruin her business's reputation.

Kathy Vincent said three people called her recently to ask why they're seeing charges from her business on their accounts.

Kathy said someone is using her business name to make charges she knows nothing about.

For the past decade, Vincent and her husband have run Ava K's Horse-Drawn Carriage Service. It's a business dedicated to making fairytales happen for other people.

“We had a horse-drawn carriage for our wedding," Kathy said.

Kathy said she has worked hard to maintain positive online reviews.

That is why she said she was shocked when she got a call from a woman, claiming she was being charged for something she never bought.

"It wasn't just one charge. It was several charges that went back to I believe April," Kathy said. "All I could do was say I give you my word that's all I can do is-it's not me or my company. I am the only one that does the charges."

Vincent uses a program called Square to charge clients and said the technology has always been reliable.

"My heart broke for her too but all I could say is we are both victims," Kathy said.

Two more people with the same complaints have called Vincent since then.

Sapulpa Police said they are putting every effort they have into tracking down whoever is making the charges.

They said they are working with TPD to try to get answers.

“If it is happening to me, how many other businesses is it already happening to or going to happen to," said Kathy. "I have no recourse to protect my business or to go against the people that are using my name, I just pray that it doesn't damage us."

Sapulpa Police are asking people to check their bank statements and if you find anything odd, call the police and file a report.