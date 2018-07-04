Get Ready To Gobble! Eating Titans Take On Hot Dog Contest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Get Ready To Gobble! Eating Titans Take On Hot Dog Contest

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
10-time and defending Nathan’s Famous Men’s Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York. [Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP] 10-time and defending Nathan’s Famous Men’s Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York. [Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]
NEW YORK -

It’s frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions will face off Wednesday at Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men’s record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

Ten-time winner Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo is seeking a fifth women’s title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas’ record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.